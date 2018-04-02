News
Home > News

People Spent Hours Of Their April Fool’s Day On Google Maps Trying To Find Waldo

Google Maps became a game of Where's Waldo for April Fool's Day

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
White House Google Maps gif

Source: Google Maps / gif

In a fun, April Fool’s Day twist, Waldo has taken over Google Maps for a limited time.

For one weekend only, whenever you open Google Maps on either your phone or desktop computer, you will see Waldo pop up on the upper lefthand corner of your screen. He waves at you, and after you click on him, you will be prompted to play the lovable game.

The screen transforms into the old storybook format we all know and love, with Waldo and his friends Woof, Wenda, Wizard Whitebeard, and Odlaw, all hiding throughout six different locations around the world. The game left people spending hours of their weekend trying to find Waldo and all of his crew, but most everybody agrees the hard work was worth it.

 

Everyone who finds all of the characters for each level gets awarded with a special badge–so try if you dare. But if you think you won’t get sucked into spending hours on finding Waldo and the whole clan, think again.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 11 hours ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 24 hours ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 4 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 5 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 5 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 7 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 7 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 week ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Photos