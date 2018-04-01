News
Try Again: Trump Had One Easter Message People Weren’t Feeling

Who better to mess up a holiday.

139th White House Easter Egg Roll

On a lovely Easter morning, many folks were out enjoying the weather…

 

dressing in their spring best…

 

…and maybe enjoying a message of love and forgiveness.

 

Even the biggest of celebrities were probably giving their politics a rest to enjoy a nice day off.

And then …

Trump’s Twitter fingers came flying.

 

After wishing followers a “HAPPY EASTER!” on Twitter, Trump went on to declare that there would be “NO MORE DACA DEAL.”

That’s right, he attacked the Obama-era protection of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children — a program that affects millions.

Forty-Five then called on congressional Republicans to pass tougher immigration laws because the U.S. border with Mexico is “getting more dangerous.”

Next, Trump threatened to dismantle the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) — which he said was Mexico’s “cash cow” — if the country didn’t curtail the flow of immigrants coming across the southern U.S. border.

Lastly, Trump talked about “big flows” of people who want “in on the act” trying to take advantage of DACA…which doesn’t make sense, considering the fact that while DACA is still operational, the program is no longer accepting new applicants, according to CNN.

(Sigh)

 

Twitter was not here for the rants on this good Easter Sunday. Swipe through to peep what folks had to say about the president’s thoughts.

