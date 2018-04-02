Feature Story
TV One Presents MLK50: Days of Remembrance

Written By: Nia Noelle

National Civil Rights Museum (Lorraine Motel), Memphis

Source: © Nina Dietzel / Getty

TV One Presents MLK50: Days of Remembrance live stream event April 2nd– April 4th, 2018.  Hosted by Roland Martin

April 4, 2018 – A Day of Remembrance

Our nation was forever changed on April 4, 1968 when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, just one day after he gave his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech that moved the hearts and souls of all those at the Mason Temple Church. Now, 50 years later, the eyes of an entire nation will turn to Memphis, Tennessee as we honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and strive to inspire mankind to realize Dr. King’s dream of freedom and equality for all.

TV One and Roland Martin will be on location at the National Civil Rights Museum to live stream this monumental event across all Urban One platforms. This live event will capture the key moments of the day, as well as poignant and insightful interviews with Civil Rights icons and leaders of the new movement, both as live guests and via pre-recorded interviews.

