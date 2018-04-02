Traci Braxton Exits Toni’s Upcoming ‘Sex and Cigarettes’ Tour

Traci Braxton Exits Toni's Upcoming 'Sex and Cigarettes' Tour

Looks like we’ve got a Braxton family feud going down. As a result, Toni Braxton finds herself caught in the middle and it’s caused her to make a controversial decision: she kicked her sister Traci off her upcoming tour.

Toni’s first solo tour in 8 years, “Sex & Cigarettes,” is just around the corner. Tamar and Traci were supposed to be opening acts until Traci got the boot earlier this week.

If you’re wondering what happened, don’t bother asking Toni because she’s not talking. However, sources connected to the family believe Tamar’s fingerprints are all over the proverbial knife in Traci’s back.

As was previously reported, Tamar is going at it with her sisters and mother over the way they’ve been treating her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, on their reality show. She thinks the show’s been edited to vilify him.

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that Traci’s been working on a new album and had been looking forward to performing some of those songs on the tour … so, she doesn’t think Toni would 86 her on her own. Still, Tamar’s team is denying she had anything to do with it.

In any event, for now at least … Tamar’s in, Traci’s out and Toni’s radio silent. Easter dinner should be interesting.

Hmm, with all this unnecessary mess going on, one wonders why Toni doesn’t just cancel out Tamar and Trina and find someone else which would be real easy to do.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

