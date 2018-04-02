Stacey Dash No Longer Running for Congress

Photo by

Stacey Dash No Longer Running for Congress

Posted 2 hours ago
Damn, damn, damn! We was looking forward to all the tomfoolery we just knew we’d be getting from her, but alas, it’s not going to happen because Stacey Dash apparently got cold feet about running for congress.

Dash announced on Friday she was withdrawing her name from the California Congressional race, saying that “holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family.”

Wait a minute. That’s a news one for us. “Holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family.” OK Madame Dash, you need to explain that one, please.

In any event, the actress/political hack/commentator with a decidedly conservative bent, provided a statement to Cosmopolitan announcing the end of her campaign, which lasted just over a month.

“My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party,” she wrote. “At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family.”

The move to withdraw her bid arrived weeks after an interview she provided to MSNBC’s Ari Melber. In it, she appeared aloof on a variety of issues, and said she couldn’t judge “every person in the Neo-Nazi party.”

If you’ve been following her, you know she’s faced consistent backlash for her political ideologies, including when she endorsed President Donald Trump along the 2016 campaign trail. Dash, 52, has never held elected office, and this was her first run for a position in government.

“My political positions have often been labeled as controversial,” she also wrote in her statement, “but the real controversy is how decades of government corruption and political disempowerment have created a system where skyrocketing home prices, dirty needles in the streets, and long bus trips to other districts for jobs are somehow considered acceptable by the government officials representing the 44th District.”

Dash ended her statement by claiming her next move is to go “where I feel God is leading me.”

Does that mean a position in the Trump Administration?

 

