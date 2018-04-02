Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than Enough To Go Around

The NCAA’s Twitter account shared this video in defense of the organization’s exploitative practices.

What would happen if NCAA schools started paying men’s basketball and football players? Other sports would be eliminated. pic.twitter.com/c0Y1s7NG1x — NCAA (@NCAA) March 31, 2018

The man in this clip claims that paying NCAA athletes would force schools to eliminate the athletic programs in less profitable sports.

His argument basically admits that universities’ business models unproportionally exploit students’ labor for sports like men’s basketball and football, making them cash cows for the entire college education system.

Wrong. I've seen the books ..everybody can get something — Ed O'Bannon (@Ed_OBannon) March 31, 2018

Former UCLA men’s basketball star and Longtime NCAA legal opponent Ed O’Bannon quickly challenged the tweet.

“I’ve seen the books,” he said, “everybody can get something.”

