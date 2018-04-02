Watch ‘Power’ Season 5 Trailer

Via | HotNewHipHop

Despite being one of the most influential rappers of the past two decades, 50 Cent ‘s has been heavily involved in other ventures as of lately. His TV show “Power” has been taking up a whole lot of his time as of late especially considering the issues he’s had with its syndication. However, he previously announced that the show will be returning for its fifth season and today, he confirms the release date and shares a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming season.

50 Cent took to Instagram to share a teaser for season 5 of “Power” which is expected to be back on the air on July 1st. The rapper shared the clip alongside the caption, “he best show on Tv returns July1, we lit.” 50 Cent initially sparked excitement for the show after announcing its premiere date and revealing that not only will season 5 be coming in a matter of months but, it was also renewed for season 6.

