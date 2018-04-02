Watch ‘Power’ Season 5 Trailer

0 reads Leave a comment
50 Cent Shares Official “Power” Season 5 Trailer
50 Cent’s “Power” is returning to TV.
50 Cent took to Instagram to share a teaser for season 5 of “Power” which is expected to be back on the air on July 1st. The rapper shared the clip alongside the caption, “he best show on Tv returns July1, we lit.” 50 Cent initially sparked excitement for the show after announcing its premiere date and revealing that not only will season 5 be coming in a matter of months but, it was also renewed for season 6.
