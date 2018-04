Juicy Talks About Her Weight Loss Journey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ms Juicy isn’t on a diet, but is watching what she eats more. As she went on Facebook Live several of her admirers in the office talked about how good she looked today. Juicy spoke about how she’s been cooking more to help with eating better.

She even goes to the gym almost 2 times a day. Some fans spoke about their favorite part of the show and loves when Da Brat and Gary With Da Tea fights. Keep up the good work Ms Juicy!

