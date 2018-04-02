Caught Slippin’: 5 Emotional Stages While Listening To Cardi B’s ‘Be Careful’

Cardi B finally gave fans what they’ve been waiting for with the release of her new track “Be Careful.”

And she came through with a scathing confessional, allegedly aimed at someone who ain’t acting right.

Yup, while Cardi doesn’t mention Offset by name, it’s well known that the Migos frontman was supposedly unfaithful to her .

And though Cardi still seems to be sticking by his side, “BCWM” is full of brutal honesty that’ll have you going through all the emotional stages.

For anyone who’s been cheated on, swipe through for a Bronx therapy session!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: