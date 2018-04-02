Feature Story
Finesse Gods: Tyrone Hankerson & 5 Other Types Of Scammers Gone Viral

Written By: Nia Noelle

Joanne The Scammer Performs At 'Something Special'

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Tyrone Hankerson  finessing Howard students out of financial aid may have been the scam that hit home the most, but he isn’t the first scammer to go viral for his triflin’ ways.

1. Nigerian Scammers- Perhaps, one of THE biggest scammers in the history of scamming.

2. Doctor Scammers 

Like Malachi Love Robinson who pretended to be a Gyno for three years, ran his own practice and stole his patients’ money.

3. Fame Scammers

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Like Blac Chyna who finessed her way into the most famous family in Entertainment, got pregnant by the brother and played him like a fiddle for the whole world to see.

4. Race Scammers

Rachel Dolezal

Source: Splash News

Like Rachel Dolezal who try to capitalize off the assets of a particular race, but can’t identify with their struggles.

5. Scam Gods

Joanne The Scammer Performs At 'Something Special'

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Like Joanne The Scammer, who actually scams the ultimate scammers for a living — White people. Scam Gods also include anyone who is just good at collecting their coin — like Sugar Babies.

Which kind of scammer are you?

Photos