Mathew Knowles’ Reaction To The Solange & Jay-Z Elevator Fight Is Quite Telling

The man knows his daughters.

Written By: Nia Noelle

'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala - After Party

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Most people remember the infamous elevator fight.

 

You know, the one where Solange went all super saiyan on Jay-Z at the 2014 Met Gala…

 

…while Beyoncé was off to the side trying to keep it cute.

 

The fight that left hearts palpitating and the media shook.

 

Well Solange and Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles stopped by Wendy Williams this week and finally responded to the situation.

His reaction?

 

He laughed.

 

“I laughed so hard because, if you know Solange — that’s Solange,” he said. “You just never know what you’re going to get… A firecracker! I don’t know where she gets that from.”

Okay.

 

So I guess the gangsta-like behavior was in Solange this whole time.

…Still doesn’t explain the full reason she popped off though.

But, I guess we’ll have to wait for the tell-all memoire.

 

You can check out Dr. Knowles’ full interview below where he also gives his take on a possible Destiny’s Child reunion!

