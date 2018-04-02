Listen To The Kids: T-Pain & Other Rappers Who Support Da Yout Dem

Education is an extremely important part in achieving any dream you have in life, so it’s always nice to see celebrities take the time to highlight the importance of having billions as well as brains.

T-Pain even opened a charter school named after one of the punch lines in his hit song “Can’t Believe It.” You remember “Wiscansin”?:

#Wiscansin University is now open for the spring semester! I can't believe it either https://t.co/NkKIe2ArH7 pic.twitter.com/LaYcquaaHC — T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 30, 2018

Right next to a photo of Tallahassee R. Pain, PhD Dean on the University’s official website reads:

“I am honored and privileged to be the 22nd dean to lead Wiscansin University. I believe Wiscansin is truly an inspiring place, and I want to ensure that our programs continue to be poised for growth for the many years to come. I look forward to the many adventures and achievements we will embark on together.”

We’re not sure if Teddy Pain is trolling us, but it would be nice to go to a school where the king of hooks is the Dean. If it is true, Pain wouldn’t be the only hip hop artist to invest in the kids:

J. Cole

Cole‘s Dreamville Weekend, under his Dreamville Foundation, focuses on uplifting the Fayetteville community and even offers dinner, a career panel of Black professionals and events honoring community leaders. He also donates school supplies to kids in North Carolina annually.

Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: