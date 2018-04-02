Feature Story
Listen To The Kids: T-Pain & Other Rappers Who Support Da Yout Dem

Written By: Nia Noelle

T-Pain Visits Y 100 Radio Station

Source: Larry Marano / Getty

Education is an extremely important part in achieving any dream you have in life, so it’s always nice to see celebrities take the time to highlight the importance of having billions as well as brains.

T-Pain even opened a charter school named after one of the punch lines in his hit song “Can’t Believe It.” You remember “Wiscansin”?:

Right next to a photo of Tallahassee R. Pain, PhD Dean on the University’s official website reads:

“I am honored and privileged to be the 22nd dean to lead Wiscansin University. I believe Wiscansin is truly an inspiring place, and I want to ensure that our programs continue to be poised for growth for the many years to come. I look forward to the many adventures and achievements we will embark on together.”

We’re not sure if Teddy Pain is trolling us, but it would be nice to go to a school where the king of hooks is the Dean.  If it is true, Pain wouldn’t be the only hip hop artist to invest in the kids:

J. Cole

Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Cole‘s Dreamville Weekend, under his Dreamville Foundation, focuses on uplifting the Fayetteville community and even offers dinner, a career panel of Black professionals and events honoring community leaders. He also donates school supplies to kids in North Carolina annually.

