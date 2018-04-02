Feature Story
People Weren’t Ready For This Trippy Fight That Broke Out In McDonald’s

It seems anime characters also handle their beef at a fast food spot.

McDonald's Monthly Sales Drop Again, Continuing Worldwide Slump

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

I’ve definitely heard of things popping off in McDonald’s.

One cut in line, or a mishandled milkshake could have anybody ready to wreck.

But Instagram personalities CalebDigitalFame UzumakiBrandon Rogers, @itsnappygod, and @lilbadboyjt took things to a whole new level when they decided to battle it out as anime characters.

Check out the trippy, Dragon Ball Z filled chaos in the clip below!

Anime Battle In McDonalds😂🔥 (@calebfarrell X @famehazel) ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🔽Featuring🔽 🔹@datsaiyansprodigy 🔹@itsnappygod 🔹@lilbadboyjt

A post shared by CalebDigital ♛ (@calebfarrell) on

 

