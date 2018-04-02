Nicki Minaj Makes Unexpected Cameo In Mercedes-Benz Commercial

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Nicki Minaj Makes Unexpected Cameo In Mercedes-Benz Commercial

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Via | HotNewHipHop

Nicki Minaj will soon be gracing your television screen in a new Mercedes-Benz commercial.

Nicki Minaj has been fairly absent from the public eye this year. The rapper has rarely made any public appearances since New Year’s Eve, keeping her social media posts to an absolute minimum. While Nicki has not been very active in 2018, she has continued to be on the minds of many as her fans await any news about her upcoming album. While this may not reveal anything about the project that she has been keeping a secret, her fans will be excited to see her making an unexpected, brief on-screen cameo.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 hour ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 3 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 4 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 7 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Photos