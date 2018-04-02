Why Gary With Da Tea And Da Brat Got Into It Over Bow Wow [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea had some interesting stories today, but they were cut short. He spoke about how Beyoncè didn’t need to go on tour with Jay-Z and how no one wants to see him do old songs. Headkrack and Da Brat mentioned that he has a lot of hits and fans love this kind of tour.

He also had a story about Bow Wow and how he doesn’t have faith anymore. Bow Wow also allegedly doesn’t feel comfortable with religion. Gary With Da Tea wanted Da Brat to speak on it, but she tried to ignore him and then they argued. Da Brat spilled some tea about Gary and you have to listen to hear it all.

