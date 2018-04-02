The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Gary With Da Tea And Da Brat Got Into It Over Bow Wow [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea had some interesting stories today, but they were cut short. He spoke about how Beyoncè didn’t need to go on tour with Jay-Z and how no one wants to see him do old songs. Headkrack and Da Brat mentioned that he has a lot of hits and fans love this kind of tour.

He also had a story about Bow Wow and how he doesn’t have faith anymore. Bow Wow also allegedly doesn’t feel comfortable with religion. Gary With Da Tea wanted Da Brat to speak on it, but she tried to ignore him and then they argued. Da Brat spilled some tea about Gary and you have to listen to hear it all.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Is There More To The Bow Wow Fight? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bow Wow Gets Sucker Punched By Cheeks Bossman [VIDEO]

RELATED: Sanaa Lathan Responds To Accusations Of Biting Beyoncé

The Latest:

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 hour ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 3 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 4 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 7 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Photos