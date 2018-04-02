Why Kodak Black Is Upset About Being In Protective Custody [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
Kodak Black is in prison and doesn’t like the fact that he is in protective custody. He went on Twitter to talk about it, but hours later it was deleted. Headkrack believes that he should write more and do other things to past the time.
Al Sharpton did the eulogy at the funeral for Stephon Clark and demands justice for this case as well as others. 150 million accounts were hacked on Under Armour’s MyFitnessPal app. The Weeknd recently dropped an album and some might think it’s sad and depressing.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
