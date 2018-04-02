The Weeknd Drops Secret Album [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s Friday so that means new music and movies are coming out. Headkrack spoke about how The Weeknd released a secret album titled, “My Dear Melancholy.” He mentioned that it reminds him of the old music he used to do and it could possibly make you feel sad.

Tyler Perry’s “Acrimony,” starring Taraji P. Henson hits theaters today and fans are excited. If you’re staying at home turn on some Netflix to watch “Rapture.” It’s all about past and present rappers and how they got into the game.

