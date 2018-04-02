Praise Break: Travis Greene “You Waited” [EXCLUSIVE]

Travis Greene talked about the amazing time he had at the Stellar Awards. Snoop Dogg, Tasha Cobbs and many more gave uplifting performances. His hit song “You Waited,” encourages fans and makes them realized that God is their for you in all circumstances.

Follow @TheRSMS

Greene also spoke about change occurring in the time we live in. We must used our voices and engage for change to happen. Be loud and rise up.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: Anthony Brown “Trust In You” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Anthony Brown “Trust In You” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Darlene Mccoy “Even Me” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: