Praise Break: Travis Greene “You Waited” [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
Travis Greene talked about the amazing time he had at the Stellar Awards. Snoop Dogg, Tasha Cobbs and many more gave uplifting performances. His hit song “You Waited,” encourages fans and makes them realized that God is their for you in all circumstances.
Greene also spoke about change occurring in the time we live in. We must used our voices and engage for change to happen. Be loud and rise up.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Praise Break: Anthony Brown “Trust In You” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Anthony Brown “Trust In You” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Darlene Mccoy “Even Me” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- TV One Presents MLK50: Days of Remembrance
- Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks Drinkers
- SZA Releases Video For “Broken Clocks” Exclusively On Apple Music
- Stream The Weeknd’s “My Dear Melancholy” EP
- Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Italian Fashion Brand GCDS For A Capsule Collection
- Nicki Minaj Makes Unexpected Cameo In Mercedes-Benz Commercial
- An Underprepared 2020 Census Will Leave Black Americans Undercounted, Underfunded, And Undervalued
- We’ve All Got A Friend That Likes To Show Off
- New Nation, Who Dis? Here’s What Your Wakandan Name Would Be
- Juicy Talks About Her Weight Loss Journey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]
1. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show1 of 10
2. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show2 of 10
3. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show3 of 10
4. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show4 of 10
5. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show5 of 10
6. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show6 of 10
7. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show7 of 10
8. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show8 of 10
9. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show9 of 10
10. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show10 of 10
comments – add yours