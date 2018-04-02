Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks Drinkers

Does coffee cause cancer? Well according to the experts in California it does and so Starbucks and other coffee shops will have to display cancer warning signs in their shops soon.

The proposed ruling which falls under the state’s proposition 65, a rule that says businesses must give customers a “clear and reasonable warning” about ingredients or materials that may affect health, could be challenged and reversed, though a reversal is unlikely, according to the A.P.

The original case dates back to 2010, and 13 of the original defendants, including 7-Eleven, settled, while Starbucks and others stuck it out. They must now include a label on their products that reads, in part:

“Chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and reproductive toxicity, including acrylamide, are present in coffee, baked goods, and other food or beverages sold here. Acrylamide is not added to our products, but results from cooking, such as when coffee beans are roasted or baked goods are baked. As a result, acrylamide is present in our brewed coffee…”

