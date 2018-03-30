The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Drake Working For Adidas? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Drake is currently working with the Jordan brand, but might be switching teams soon. He was caught wearing an Adidas suit and he might have some news to share with fans soon. A video showing XXXTENTACION hitting a young lady was put out on social media.

6 Howard University employees are now fired after they took financial aid money from students. They were using it on clothes, bags and other things. One was even caught on social media wearing Gucci and other high priced labels.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Drake Impresses With His Autographed Jersey Collection [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Lil Wayne Wants Birdman To Handover Contracts For Nicki Minaj & Drake

RELATED: How Tory Lanez & Drake Squashed Their Beef [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Star Transformation: Drake

21 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Drake

Continue reading Star Transformation: Drake

Star Transformation: Drake

From a humble start on 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' to a highly successful career in Hip Hop, Drake is living a true Hollywood story. See him over the years in our latest Star Transformation.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 hours ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 day ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 4 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Photos