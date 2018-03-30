Is Drake Working For Adidas? [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake is currently working with the Jordan brand, but might be switching teams soon. He was caught wearing an Adidas suit and he might have some news to share with fans soon. A video showing XXXTENTACION hitting a young lady was put out on social media.

6 Howard University employees are now fired after they took financial aid money from students. They were using it on clothes, bags and other things. One was even caught on social media wearing Gucci and other high priced labels.

