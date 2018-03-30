Why Black Tony Has So Much Chinese Food [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony didn’t come into work today, but he called in to tell them why. Black Tony and some friends decided to rob a Chinese food store. They took egg rolls, wings, rice, shrimp and so much more.
Black Tony talked about how they locked them in broom closets with the cleaning supplies. He even said that he would bring the morning show some food. We will have to wait and see if Black Tony makes it to work.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Booty Hurts [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Needs A Nurse [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is On The Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Report: R Kelly grooming 14-year-old girl as his ‘sex pet’
- Breakaway Music Festival Returns to Mapfre Stadium
- Prank Call: Man Gets Rude When Someone Claims They Lost Their Bible And Wallet [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chris Brown Spotted “Choking Out” Female Friend But All In Good Fun
- Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits No. 1 On Billboard Gospel Charts
- First Family Of Hip Hop: Lea Robinson Dishes On What Wasn’t Shown Last Season
- Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids Show You How To Encourage Yourself
- Devonte Hart, Boy Seen Hugging Cop In Viral Photo, Missing After Family SUV Goes Off A Cliff
- Headkrack Speaks On Changing Your Appearance For Your Mate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What Kind Of Men Keke Palmer Likes To Date [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]
6 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 1 of 6
2. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 2 of 6
3. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 3 of 6
4. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 4 of 6
5. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 5 of 6
6. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 6 of 6
comments – add yours