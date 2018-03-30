The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Black Tony Has So Much Chinese Food [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Black Tony didn’t come into work today, but he called in to tell them why. Black Tony and some friends decided to rob a Chinese food store. They took egg rolls, wings, rice, shrimp and so much more.

Black Tony talked about how they locked them in broom closets with the cleaning supplies. He even said that he would bring the morning show some food. We will have to wait and see if Black Tony makes it to work.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

