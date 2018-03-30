The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Attorney Benjamin Crump On Why We Must Keep Seeking Justice For Stephon Clark [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Stephon Clark was unarmed and was shot 20 times by officers in Sacramento in his backyard. Attorney Benjamin Crump spoke about how we need to keep seeking justice and it begins with voting in people that will help us fight. The White House mentioned that this is a local matter, but it’s not.

Crump is upset at the fact that police microphones were muted even though body cameras were still on after the shooting. Officers have also altered their stories and laws need to be enforced so that they go to jail for this crime. Crump also spoke about how you find out when local elections happen.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

