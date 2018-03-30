Ohio Sued For Not Allowing Gender Change On Birth Certificate

Should states allow people to change their gender after birth?

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the state of Ohio for not allowing four people to change the gender on their birth certificates.

“Ohio’s categorical bar stands in sharp contrast to the approach of nearly all other states and the District of Columbia, which have established processes by which transgender people can correct the gender marker on their birth certificate,” according to the lawsuit.

The ACLU also argues that the state shows inconsistencies that won’t allow transgender people to change the gender on their state ID or drivers license but won’t allow it on their birth certificate. Most states allow people to change their gender on their birth certificates. Ohio, Kansas, and Tenessee are the only states left that won’t.

