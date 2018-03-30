Ohio Sued For Not Allowing Gender Change On Birth Certificate

Photo by

Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Sued For Not Allowing Gender Change On Birth Certificate

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Should states allow people to change their gender after birth?

The  American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the state of Ohio for not allowing four people to change the gender on their birth certificates.

“Ohio’s categorical bar stands in sharp contrast to the approach of nearly all other states and the District of Columbia, which have established processes by which transgender people can correct the gender marker on their birth certificate,” according to the lawsuit.

The ACLU also argues that the state shows inconsistencies that won’t allow transgender people to change the gender on their state ID or drivers license but won’t allow it on their birth certificate. Most states allow people to change their gender on their birth certificates. Ohio, Kansas, and Tenessee are the only states left that won’t.

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

11 photos Launch gallery

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Continue reading Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

In a continued era where transgender women are under attack, it’s important to uplift and shine light on trans women who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience hate violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs’ most recent report. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by giving you the sexiest trans women doing it big right now.  

Source: 10TV

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 hours ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 day ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 4 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Photos