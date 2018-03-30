Really?? White House Says Police Shootings Like Stephon Clark’s Are A “Local Matter”, Not A National Crisis

Really?? White House Says Police Shootings Like Stephon Clark’s Are A “Local Matter”, Not A National Crisis

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Daily Briefing At White House

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

Sarah Huckabee Breezes Over Police Violence Against Black Lives

 

When Sarah SUCKabee Sanders, White House press secretary was asked about the shooting deaths of unarmed black men such as Stephon Clark who have sparked national outrage over police brutality, and she dodged the issue calling them, “local matters”.  The lack of interest from the White House to address issues like the lack of charges against the killer of Alton Sterling happened during a White House press briefing yesterday.

“Something that is a local matter and that’s something that we feel should be left up to the local authorities at this point in time.”

Reportedly Sanders called what happened to Stephon Clark, shot 20 times unarmed in his backyard, a terrible incident” but repeated that Trump wants to support law enforcement and not make it a national issue. “We want to make sure that all law enforcement is carrying out the letter of the law,” she said.

Interesting.

Previously, Trump has used local stories such as the shooting death of Kate Steinle by an undocumented immigrant or the firing of workers at an Indiana Carrier plant to advance his policy priorities.

 

SOURCE: Bossip.com

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First Picture Courtesy of Alex Wong and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mark Wilson and Getty Images

Photos