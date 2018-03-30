M.I.A. on Deal Jay Z Wanted Her to Sign That She Ultimately Refused

Rapper M.I.A. says she nearly signed away a potentially huge chunk of money to the NFL on the advice of her manager at the time, Jay-Z.

The performer made an appearance during Madonna’s Super Bowl half time show in 2012 and flashed her middle finger to the camera – a no-no when it comes to television censors.

NFL officials initially filed a $1.5 million arbitration claim against her, saying her actions qualify as a breach of contract and tarnished the organization’s goodwill and reputation. In March 2014, they reportedly added another $15 million to the claim.

M.I.A. says she was embroiled in a legal standoff with the league for over a year, and that at one point her then manager suggested she sign a deal that would effectively force her to give up millions of dollars to the NFL.

“I was at Roc Nation at the time and Jay-Z was managing me,” M.I.A. tells The Huck. “The lawsuit was so ridiculous, it proposed that they would keep one hundred per cent of my earnings for the rest of my life if I ever earned more than $2 million.

“Jay-Z was like, ‘You should sign that s**t’, and I was like, ‘No’. A middle finger, it’s like, ‘Get a f**king grip’. People were like, ‘Oh you’re lucky you’re not in jail, give up all your profit, be this slave for the rest of your life’.”

M.I.A. eventually settled with the NFL in August 2014. The details of the terms of the settlement have never been released.

