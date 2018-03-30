Roseanne Barr Claps Back at Wendy Williams Over Mention of Tom Arnold

Roseanne Barr stopped by “The Wendy Williams Show” this week to chat about the “Roseanne” series reboot, but when Wendy tried to touch on Barr’s ex-husband, the actress was having none of it.

During their chat, Wendy brought up the fact that Roseanne’s ex Tom Arnold, was asked by The Hollywood Reporter to review the show.

Wendy asked if the two were on good terms and Roseanne said no before opting to change the subject with a joke about Harvey Weinstein.

Still, Wendy pressed on with the Tom talk and that’s when Roseanne let her have it.

“I don’t like talking about husbands, right Wendy?” she responded.

Roseanne was likely referring to reports that Wendy’s husband is living a double life with a mistress.

Wendy wasn’t quite prepared for Rosie’s clapback, and she stammered, “I don’t mind, he’s fabulous,” as her audience gasped loudly.

Wendy later took the high road, saying, “I love your sense of humor.”

Watch it all go down via the player below (or above).

Meanwhile, Roseanne’s TV husband John Goodman is either shocked that “Roseanne” smashed the ratings in its series return … or he just doesn’t care.

TMZ caught up with John at LAX– and his response to “Roseanne” attracting 18.2 million viewers was, “oddly anticlimactic … to say the least.”

The photog asks if he expected such a huge turnout — seeing how the show now features Roseanne as a Trump supporter and her sister is on #TeamHillary.

Check out the clip above to see his reaction. John also doesn’t think the show’s too political now either, as some have suggested.

TMZ also got Roseanne out in NYC Wednesday, and she was a wee bit more receptive to the good ratings news of her TV comeback. Watch below.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Nicky Nelson and WENN

Tweet and First Video Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Second and Third Video Courtesy of YouTube, TMZ, and EURweb