#PodsInColor: 10 Podcasts By The People, For The People

From career advice to just clowning, pick a pod with whatever flavor your ears desire.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Black woman leaning on brick wall listening to cell phone with headphones

Source: LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty

Don’t underestimate the power of a good podcast.

If you’re still new to the game, the @PodcastsinColor Twitter account is a great resource to discover new pods to listen to at work, at the gym or on the go.

PIC recently compiled a map of 500 US-based podcasts in their network to show just how big podcasting has become across the country.

For anyone who wants to fill their podcast library with some color, here are

Flip the page for our 10 podcasts to check out this month.

