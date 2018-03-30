Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be Dropping New Fire Sooner Than We Think

Earlier this week, Cardi B announced that her debut album Invasion Of Privacy will drop on April 6th — but it looks like she’s giving us a preview of what’s to come with not so subtle tweets like:

I hope ya up at Midnight ;) — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2018

And let’s not forget that Cardi is rumored to be pregnant with Offset‘s child. But clearly that’s not stopping her coins:

Cardi B covers her stomach in big ruffles on music video set amid pregnancy rumors: Rumors are swirling that Cardi B is set to welcome her first child with fiance Offset this summer. And the rapper has added fuel to the fire by covering up her stomach… https://t.co/0QKT1uO5Bs pic.twitter.com/DuT2YAujk4 — #BBNaija 2018 (@NaijaCelebrity_) March 29, 2018

Pregnant or not, Bardi Gang is still out here waiting for their queen to drop something: whether it’s a new baby, a new song or the new album.

Cardi B dropping her album tonight. EEEEEEEEE !!!! 😎 — Daisy Tapia (@daisytapiaa) March 29, 2018

CARDI B AND THE WEEKND ARE DROPPING THEIR ALBUMS TONIGHT. IMA BE UP ALL NIGHT. — Cashmere Black Magic ✨ (@Breomni) March 29, 2018

Ready or not, here Cardi comes.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: