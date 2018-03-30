Feature Story
Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be Dropping New Fire Sooner Than We Think

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Earlier this week, Cardi B announced that her debut album Invasion Of Privacy will drop on April 6th — but it looks like she’s giving us a preview of what’s to come with not so subtle tweets like:

And let’s not forget that Cardi is rumored to be pregnant with Offset‘s child. But clearly that’s not stopping her coins:

Pregnant or not, Bardi Gang is still out here waiting for their queen to drop something: whether it’s a new baby, a new song or the new album.

Ready or not, here Cardi comes.

