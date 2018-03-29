Eesh: Stephon Clark’s Brother Was Over Don Lemon In THE Most Uncomfortable Interview

Emotions continue to run high as people protest the death of Stephon Clark, who was shot 20 times holding only a cell phone.

Naturally, the most sensitive to the subject would be his family members, and his brother Stevante Clark has been one of the main people speaking out.

With Stephon Clark’s funeral on Thursday and continuing protests, Stevante stopped by CNN to chat with Don Lemon.

And let’s just say it didn’t go well. Check it out below.

(Swipe through for full video)

This isn’t the first time an interviewee wasn’t here for Don in the heat of outrage. Let’s not forget his notorious interview with Talib Kweli.

Is Don pushing the wrong buttons, or is he just catching people in a bad moment of grief? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: