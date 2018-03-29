News
Home > News

Watch: Khloe Kardashian And Kevin Hart Do Yoga With A Bunch Of Goats

Not like "Greatest Of All Time," actual goats

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Game Four

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Kevin Hart’s newest Youtube series What The Fit is off to an incredible start. From rollerblading with Tiffany Haddish to sumo wrestling with Conan O’Brien, it’s hard to imagine these scenarios not being filled with pure comedy. Now, on their fourth episode, Hart met up with Khloe Kardashian for an activity that makes absolutely no sense but actually looks kinda fun: Goat Yoga.

The two stars meet up for a day of fitness, and even though both Hart and Ms. Kardashian are work out maniacs–you can tell they’re out of their element with this one. Peep the latest episode of What The Fit below if you’re trying to have a good laugh today.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 14 hours ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 4 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Photos