Strictly For OGs: LL Cool J Just Launched A Classic Hip-Hop Channel On SiriusXM

LL Cool J is launching his own classic hip-hop station, titled Rock The Bells Radio, on SiriusXM. The legendary rapper announced the exciting development on Wednesday, March 28.
“If you wanna be a fly on the wall in the world of classic Hip Hop, SiriusXM’s ‘Rock the Bells Radio’ is for you,” Cool J said during the announcement for his new radio said. He continues, “It’s where fans can come and be immersed in the music, the culture, the energy and the history of classic Hip Hop. We’re gonna have great artists, legendary artists, lyricists, superstars, sex symbols. This is the place to be if you want uncut, raw, pure, classic Hip Hop, but there’s one catch, it’s strictly for OGs.”
If you’re a real OG and wanna catch LL Cool J on your radio waves, tune into channel 43 on SiriusXM.