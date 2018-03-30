9 O'Clock News
Rapper DMX Sent To Jail For A Year Over Tax Evasion

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Ruff Ryders And Friends - Reunion Tour - Past, Present And Future

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

DMX failed to pay tax on income earned from 2002 to 2005, and from 2010 to 2015 so he was sentence to one year in prison. On top of the prison sentence, Simmons must pay $2.29m back to the US government.

The sentence was  below the five years recommended by the prosecution. Sentencing judge Jed Rakoff acknowledged Simmons was “a good man, a very far from perfect man”, but said he had committed a “brazen and blatant” crime.

