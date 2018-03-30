SMH! Mom Gives Daughters PCP After Confusing Bottle With Vanilla Extract

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

SMH! Mom Gives Daughters PCP After Confusing Bottle With Vanilla Extract

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

This is just horrible. A mother gave her own children PCP…by accident.

via FOX8:

Police are investigating a Kansas mother who allegedly fed her children PCP after mixing up the drug with vanilla extract.

The mother and all three children are in the hospital in stable condition as police investigate whether or not the drugging was accidental.

Police say one of the children is 16 years old and the other two are under the age of 1.

“In severe overdoses it can actually lead to coma and death, and it tends to shut down body organs,” KU Poison Center Managing Director Dr. Tama Sawyer told WDAF.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 hours ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 day ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 4 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Photos