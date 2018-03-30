SMH! Mom Gives Daughters PCP After Confusing Bottle With Vanilla Extract

This is just horrible. A mother gave her own children PCP…by accident.

via FOX8:

Police are investigating a Kansas mother who allegedly fed her children PCP after mixing up the drug with vanilla extract.

The mother and all three children are in the hospital in stable condition as police investigate whether or not the drugging was accidental.

Police say one of the children is 16 years old and the other two are under the age of 1.

“In severe overdoses it can actually lead to coma and death, and it tends to shut down body organs,” KU Poison Center Managing Director Dr. Tama Sawyer told WDAF.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: