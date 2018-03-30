9 O'Clock News
Pics Leak of Cardi B’s Baby Bump And She Is Looking 8 months Pregnant [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 11, 2017

Looks like Cardi B was spotted in Miami this week prepping for her upcoming album and music videos. But something looks different. She is definitely looking prego and at least 7 months. But you tell me… how many months do you think she is hiding?

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

Photos