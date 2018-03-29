Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk Show ‘Face The Truth’

Vivica always stays booked!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 5 hours ago
The title of her latest book, Everyday I’m Hustling, couldn’t be more appropriate for actress Vivica A. Fox, as she always manages to stay booked and keep her name relevant in Hollywood one project at a time. Her latest gig involves venturing into the world of daytime TV via a new talk show.

Variety reports that legendary actress Vivica A. Fox is stepping into the crowded arena of daytime TV with a new talk show titled Face the Truth. Fox, who was last seen on TV as Cookie Lyon’s sister on the hit Empire and on Lifetime with her short-lived reality show Vivica’s Black Magic, is set to host the show alongside a panel of lifestyle experts.

CBS Television Distribution has set a fall launch for a syndicated talk show hosted by actress Vivica A. Fox. “Face the Truth” is described a conflict-resolution yakker in which guests reveal their problems to a panel of experts in related subjects who aim to provide constructive feedback. The studio audience will then get the chance to weigh in and vote on who’s at fault in the situation.

The show hails from producer Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions, home of the syndie series “The Doctors” and “DailyMailTV.” McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano, and Phil McGraw are executive producers. Panelists set to appear on the show include “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer, attorney and advocate Areva Martin, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho, and actress/life coach Rosie Mercado.

“ ‘Face the Truth’ is a fresh addition to the television landscape,” said Jay McGraw, who is president of Stage 29. “We have an incredibly talented cast with strong opinions who deliver a show that is entertaining, informative and highly watchable.”

CBS TV Distribution President Paul Franklin has high hopes for the new series and expressed his excitement in a statement to the press. “We’re excited to bring Face the Truth to our client stations across the country this fall. It’s a great fit for their daytime lineups, and Jay and his team have a stellar track record of producing successful shows.”

Face the Truth will air on 10 CBS-owned stations including New York and Los Angeles. Other large TV stations also committed to airing the show include Cox, Hearst, Weigel and Meredith. At press time, a premiere date hasn’t been announced.

 

