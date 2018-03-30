So Beautiful
LET'S MAKEUP: Becca Cosmetics Releases A Highlighter Shade Suitable For Dark Skin Black Girls

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Becca Cosmetics is the latest beauty brand to jump on the inclusivity bandwagon and has added their darkest highlighter yet, to compliment women with deep melanin.

Becca Cosmetics launched a new line of their Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter ($38.00, Sephora.com), boasting on Instagram that it’s expanded to “10 all-inclusive shades specifically designed to add lift and light to any complexion.”

The darkest highlighter complexion is called Chocolate Geode and it’s described as a “rich chocolate brown with gold pearl.”

The brand added that these are “permanent shades.” Good to know they won’t be going anywhere.

For our dark skin beauties: if you try out Chocolate Geode, tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see! If you have tried it, tell us all about it in the comment section.

The holidays are the perfect time to take your makeup to the next level and add a little fun. We found 17 beauty products that will up your glitz and glam just in time for the holidays. From pretty palettes to must have highlighters and all that glitters, we have 17 makeup products to elevate your next look. You won't want to miss these must have items for the season.

 

Photos