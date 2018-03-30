The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack Speaks On Changing Your Appearance For Your Mate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Tamar Braxton recently received some backlash after talking about how women should keep up their appearance for their man. She even admitted to buying hundreds of wigs because her husband, Vincent Herbert liked blonde hair women. Headkrack gave his opinion on this topic and believes that both should do things that their significant other likes.

He mentioned if he’s not looking right he will make sure to groom himself better. Headkrack believes it shouldn’t be one sided ever. Do you think you should adjust your look for your mate?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

