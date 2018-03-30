Tamar Braxton recently received some backlash after talking about how women should keep up their appearance for their man. She even admitted to buying hundreds of wigs because her husband, Vincent Herbert liked blonde hair women. Headkrack gave his opinion on this topic and believes that both should do things that their significant other likes.
He mentioned if he’s not looking right he will make sure to groom himself better. Headkrack believes it shouldn’t be one sided ever. Do you think you should adjust your look for your mate?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Mya Impresses Headkrack With Her Freestyle Skills [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack Explains How “Unsolved” Got The Facts Wrong About Biggie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack & Juicy Bust Moves To Kick Off “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Live [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Report: R Kelly grooming 14-year-old girl as his ‘sex pet’
- Breakaway Music Festival Returns to Mapfre Stadium
- Prank Call: Man Gets Rude When Someone Claims They Lost Their Bible And Wallet [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chris Brown Spotted “Choking Out” Female Friend But All In Good Fun
- Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits No. 1 On Billboard Gospel Charts
- First Family Of Hip Hop: Lea Robinson Dishes On What Wasn’t Shown Last Season
- Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids Show You How To Encourage Yourself
- Devonte Hart, Boy Seen Hugging Cop In Viral Photo, Missing After Family SUV Goes Off A Cliff
- Headkrack Speaks On Changing Your Appearance For Your Mate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What Kind Of Men Keke Palmer Likes To Date [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]