Headkrack Speaks On Changing Your Appearance For Your Mate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton recently received some backlash after talking about how women should keep up their appearance for their man. She even admitted to buying hundreds of wigs because her husband, Vincent Herbert liked blonde hair women. Headkrack gave his opinion on this topic and believes that both should do things that their significant other likes.

Follow @TheRSMS

He mentioned if he’s not looking right he will make sure to groom himself better. Headkrack believes it shouldn’t be one sided ever. Do you think you should adjust your look for your mate?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mya Impresses Headkrack With Her Freestyle Skills [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Explains How “Unsolved” Got The Facts Wrong About Biggie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Juicy Bust Moves To Kick Off “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Live [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: