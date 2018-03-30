The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Chrissy Teigen Is Quitting Snapchat [EXCLUSIVE]

Earlier this month Snapchat had to apologize to Rihanna after a poll about slapping her or Chris Brown was posted. Rihanna was furious and decided not to use that social media and now Chrissy Teigen will do the same.

She wants to show her support to her friend and wants others to quit it too. Gary With Da Tea is a little upset with some rappers because no one attended Craig Mack’s memorial service. Da Brat and Headkrack mentioned that they are sure they sent flowers, cards and other things.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

