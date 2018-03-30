Will DMX Raise The Crime Rate In Prison? [EXCLUSIVE]

DMX was sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion. They wanted him to serve 5 years for the 14 counts, but he took a plea deal. In court DMX’s lawyers played his song “Slipping” to show what kind of man he is and how dark his past was.

Headkrack mentioned that he could cause a lot of problems in jail because of his lyrics in “Party Up.” In the song it talks about hurting men in jail, sexual assault and more. We will just have to wait and see what happens when he’s in jail.

