The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Will DMX Raise The Crime Rate In Prison? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

DMX was sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion. They wanted him to serve 5 years for the 14 counts, but he took a plea deal. In court DMX’s lawyers played his song “Slipping” to show what kind of man he is and how dark his past was.

Headkrack mentioned that he could cause a lot of problems in jail because of his lyrics in “Party Up.” In the song it talks about hurting men in jail, sexual assault and more. We will just have to wait and see what happens when he’s in jail.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: DMX Sentenced To Prison, Cried In Court

RELATED: Why DMX Might Have To Serve 5 Years In Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Will Going Back To Jail Do Any Good For DMX? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 hours ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 day ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 4 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Photos