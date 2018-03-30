Will DMX Raise The Crime Rate In Prison? [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
DMX was sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion. They wanted him to serve 5 years for the 14 counts, but he took a plea deal. In court DMX’s lawyers played his song “Slipping” to show what kind of man he is and how dark his past was.
Headkrack mentioned that he could cause a lot of problems in jail because of his lyrics in “Party Up.” In the song it talks about hurting men in jail, sexual assault and more. We will just have to wait and see what happens when he’s in jail.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: DMX Sentenced To Prison, Cried In Court
RELATED: Why DMX Might Have To Serve 5 Years In Prison [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Will Going Back To Jail Do Any Good For DMX? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Report: R Kelly grooming 14-year-old girl as his ‘sex pet’
- Breakaway Music Festival Returns to Mapfre Stadium
- Prank Call: Man Gets Rude When Someone Claims They Lost Their Bible And Wallet [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chris Brown Spotted “Choking Out” Female Friend But All In Good Fun
- Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits No. 1 On Billboard Gospel Charts
- First Family Of Hip Hop: Lea Robinson Dishes On What Wasn’t Shown Last Season
- Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids Show You How To Encourage Yourself
- Devonte Hart, Boy Seen Hugging Cop In Viral Photo, Missing After Family SUV Goes Off A Cliff
- Headkrack Speaks On Changing Your Appearance For Your Mate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What Kind Of Men Keke Palmer Likes To Date [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
comments – add yours