What Kind Of Men Keke Palmer Likes To Date [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Keke Palmer is turning 25 years old this year and while she isn’t ready to start a family she is okay with dating. She dates different kind of guys and not just ones in the industry. Palmer believes that you should build a friendship first then as time progresses start a relationship.

She wants a man that isn’t scared to approach her. One thing she doesn’t want is someone to come up top her after being on the treadmill when she smells. For now Palmer is focused on her career and will date when the time is right.

