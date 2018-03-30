Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits No. 1 On Billboard Gospel Charts

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Snoop Doggs latest album, Bible of Love,’ has hit the top spot on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.

“It’s a long time coming. “It’s always been on my heart,” he said. “I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it’s been on my heart too long [and] I need to do it now.” ~ Snoop

And we’re glad he did. Has the Gospel Music world and the Hip Hop world finally merged together onto common ground in Unity for once and for all?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 hours ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 day ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 3 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 4 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Photos