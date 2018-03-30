Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits No. 1 On Billboard Gospel Charts

Snoop Doggs latest album, Bible of Love,’ has hit the top spot on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.

“It’s a long time coming. “It’s always been on my heart,” he said. “I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it’s been on my heart too long [and] I need to do it now.” ~ Snoop

And we’re glad he did. Has the Gospel Music world and the Hip Hop world finally merged together onto common ground in Unity for once and for all?

