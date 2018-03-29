News
Bag Secured : “Prison Bae” Jeremy Meeks And Billionaire Heiress Girlfriend Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
Ralph & Russo : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Prison Bae And Boo Have A Bun In The Oven

Daughter of billionaire businessman Sir Philip Green, Chloe Green, is expecting her first child with Jeremy Meeks.Meeks stepped into the spotlight after his mugshot went viral in 2014 and from then he was labeled “Prison Bae” and would go to become a model. Meeks and Green began casually dating two years later, all while Meeks was still legally married to his then wife Melissa.

According to US Weekly, multiple sources close to the couple confirm that the two are expecting. Although the two are not married, reportedly “Chloe and Jeremy are very much in love and she thinks they will get engaged at some point.”

 

Photos