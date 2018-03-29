News
One More Road To Cross: DMX Sentenced To One Year For Tax Fraud

Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DMX Handed One Year Sentence For Tax Fraud

Earlier today DMX was sentenced to one year in prison for tax evasion after pleading guilty to dodging $1.7 million in taxes.

Prosecutors argued that DMX lived a “cash-only lifestyle for years” and depositing royalty checks into bank accounts that belonged to his manager, his ex-wife, and the mother of one of his children.

Judge Rakoff stated that he believed that DMX was a good man at heart and handed him less than the 5-years in prison that prosecutors were seeking, but added that in regards to his crimes “It cannot go unpunished.”

