New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are Reportedly Exploring Trades For Odell Beckham, Jr.

Posted 13 hours ago
Washington Redskins v New York Giants

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Could The Giants Be Looking To Trade OBJ?

After Giants management let media know the they had no intentions of trading superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. it looks like thing may have changed in the Meadowlands.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, The Giants are “officially open to fielding offers” for Beckham Jr. The Giants are reportedly asking for at least 2  first-round picks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported earlier this week that Beckham Jr. was expected to hold-out on his contract until it was extended. His extension request was not only for the Giants, and the report makes it clear that wherever Beckham Jr. goes, he would not play until a long-term contract was on the table.

