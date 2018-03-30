Report: R Kelly grooming 14-year-old girl as his ‘sex pet’

R Kelly’s former girlfriend, Kitti Jones, is claiming the R&B star groomed an underage girl as well as her and other young women for sex.

In a new BBC3 documentary, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes the R&B singer R Kelly has been accused of sexually abusing a girl since she was 14 years old. The allegation – the latest in a string of allegations of the sexual abuse of young women by Kelly – was made, referring to another woman, by former girlfriend Kitti Jones

via The Guardian:

During two years of dating Kelly from 2011 onwards, Jones, 34, says she was groomed by him, and forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a “sex dungeon”.

She said: “I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

Jones said Kelly made the unnamed woman “crawl on the floor towards me and perform oral sex on me, and he said, ‘This is my fucking pet, I trained her. She’s going to teach you how to be with me.’” It is unclear how old the woman was at the time of this incident.

Kelly or his representatives made no comment to the BBC or the Guardian, but he has previously denied accusations of sexual impropriety or violence against women.

This is one of many reports about R. Kelly being a predator and exploiting young women.

