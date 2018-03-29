Music
Home > Music

Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots

Black Twitter checks Groupon for allowing the sale of an offensive product.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Frustrated businesswoman

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Groupon is doing damage control after a product with a racial slur made its way on its platform.

Customers of the coupon outlet were outraged when they saw a pair of suede moccasin boots in “N*gger Brow” being offered on its online marketplace. Screenshots of the offensive product were swiftly posted to social media, calling out Groupon.

TMZ.com reports that Groupon scrambled to let its customers know that it does not approve of this offensive language used in advertising the product, apologizing to all of its customers.

“We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site,” “this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies — to say nothing of our values.”

Groupon has removed the product from its marketplace, and the third-party seller was booted from the website as soon Groupon found out about the racial slur.

There’s no word on how Groupon plans to prevent this type of thing from happening again. Despite efforts to correct the situation as soon as possible, but some customers are supposedly still calling for a boycott.

RELATED STORIES:

Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Groupon Swamp Adventure With Will & Jada Smith

How Many Racial Slurs Are Used On Twitter Each Day?

White Student Caught On Video Saying The N-Word, Black Classmates Get Suspended Instead

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 3 hours ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 2 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 2 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 3 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 week ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Photos