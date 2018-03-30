The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Man Gets Rude When Someone Claims They Lost Their Bible And Wallet [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Roy Wood Jr. is up to his prank calls again. He called a business looking for the night manager, but he wasn’t around. The man told him he needed to call back and then Wood began saying he lost his Bible and wallet.

The man understood that, but he couldn’t help him, Wood kept interrupting him and that’s when things got funny. He mentioned that he was going to hang up and did just that when Wood threatened him. Wood tried to call back and just listen to what happens.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

