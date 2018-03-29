DMX Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison, Cried In Court

DMX Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison, Cried In Court

Dark Man X is taking an involuntary vacation. Today (March 28), DMX was sentenced to 1-year in prison stemming from tax evasion charges. 

As requested, X did indeed play one of his songs (“Slippin’”) for the judge. But he still meted out a year, although the Yonkers rapper could have gotten up to fives year in the bing.

Reports the Washington Post:

A judge heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding on Wednesday, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year in a tax fraud case.

Federal Judge Jed Rakoff took requests Wednesday, accommodating DMX’s desire to hear his hit “Slippin’” before DMX faced the music over his admission of guilt. The judge called DMX’s fraud a “brazen and blatant” crime that could not go unpunished.

The 47-year-old rapper, known to law enforcement and the courts as Earl Simmons, has been incarcerated since his bail was revoked in January. He sobbed during the proceeding as his lawyer, Murray Richman, recalled his nightmarish childhood.

Hopefully, DMX gets the help he needs in prison.

Although he had reportedly been taking well to rehab, he fell off the wagonleading to his arrest for a parole violation in January.

 

