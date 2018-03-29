Vivica A. Fox Is Getting A Talk Show On CBS

Say what you will about Auntie Viv’s public drama, but she stays securing a bag. Vivica A. Fox is getting her own syndicated talk show on CBS. 

Variety reports that Fox’s show, Face The Truth, will launch this fall.

Face the Truth” is described a conflict-resolution yakker in which guests reveal their problems to a panel of experts in related subjects who aim to provide constructive feedback. The studio audience will then get the chance to weigh in and vote on who’s at fault in the situation.

The show hails from producer Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions, home of the syndie series “The Doctors” and “DailyMailTV.” McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano, and Phil McGraw are executive producers.

Some of the panelists reportedly set to appear include Jon Taffer (Bar Rescue), attorney Areva Martin, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho and Rosie Mercado.

It goes without saying that 50 Cent will be a guest at some point, right?

 

