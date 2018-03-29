Feature Story
DMology: When Unsolicited D*ck Pics Attack & Scar You For Life

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 56 mins ago
0 reads
DMology: Dick pics episode

Source: Robert Hairston / iOne Digital

Like Donald Trump, unsolicited dick pics aren’t welcome, but they are a nasty reality. So, for our next episode of DMology, Young Bae from Black Ink Crew, our very own Xilla Valentine, Love & Hip Hop‘s Juju and more share their hilarious experiences with sending and receiving penis portraits. Unfortunately, it sounds like there are a lot more Vienna sausages than there are Mandingos going around. Press play and laugh your ass off.

